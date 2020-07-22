UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Virus-infected Bodies Recovered From Bolivian Streets, Homes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Hundreds of virus-infected bodies recovered from Bolivian streets, homes

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Bolivian police said on Tuesday they recovered more than 400 bodies from streets and homes over a five-day period, with 85 percent of the dead believed to have had coronavirus.

A total of 191 bodies were recovered in the Cochabamba metropolitan area alone from July 15-20, with another 141 collected in La Paz, national police director Coronel Ivan Rojas told journalists.

In the country's biggest city, Santa Cruz, authorities recovered 68 bodies.

The Santa Cruz metropolitan area is the worst affected by coronavirus in Bolivia and accounts for almost half of the country's more than 60,000 cases.

Some 85 percent of the bodies were "positive cases for COVID-19 and cases with COVID symptoms, so they will be recorded as suspected cases," said Rojas.

The rest died of "other causes, meaning death from an illness or a violent cause," he added.

