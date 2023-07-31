Open Menu

Hundreds Ordered To Evacuate As Wildfire Burns Across Canada-U.S. Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate in western Canada due to an out-of-control wildfire burning across Canada-U.S. border, local media reported Sunday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos issued an evacuation order Saturday evening for 732 properties in and around Osoyoos, 400 km east of Vancouver, the reports said.

The wildfire, which originated from the northwestern U.S. state of Washington, is burning about 4 km from Osoyoos in British Columbia's southern Interior. On the Canadian side of the border, it has grown to 885 hectares as of Sunday morning. On the U.S. side, the fire has burned more than 4,000 hectares, Washington State wildfire officials was quoted as saying.

