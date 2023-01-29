UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Pay Tribute To Slain Eswatini Political Activist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Hundreds pay tribute to slain Eswatini political activist

Manzini, Eswatini, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Hundreds of people, including foreign diplomats and activists, paid homage Saturday to a human rights lawyer who was shot dead in Eswatini, sparking alarm over political violence in Africa's last absolute monarchy.

Thulani Maseko, a political activist and fierce critic of authorities in the tiny landlocked nation, was gunned down through the window of his home last Saturday by unknown attackers.

Hours before his murder, King Mswati III had warned activists who defy him not to "shed tears" about "mercenaries killing them".

Diplomatic envoys from the US, European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Nations attended a sombre memorial service on the outskirts of the commercial capital, Manzini.

Lawyers and rights activists from several other African countries, as far afield as Kenya, also travelled to the country - sandwiched between South Africa and Mozambique - to pay their tributes.

A portrait of Maseko was displayed in front of a cream-coloured wooden podium with a spray of white, yellow and red flowers laid out at the bottom.

The UN representative George Wachira said Maseko's killing was a "loss not only to Eswatini but to the world and humanity. We cannot avoid bitterness because Thulani didn't deserve to die in this manner".

"His death shall not be in vain. Thulani was at the core of that theory that through dialogue this country can be fixed," he told mourners.

Maseko, who died aged 52, had spent most of his life fighting state repression and representing opposition activists in court.

In 2014, he was jailed for contempt of court over articles critical of the government and judiciary, but he was acquitted on appeal and released a year later.

At the time of his death, Maseko led a broad coalition of political and civic rights and religious groups created in November 2021 to foster dialogue with the king and seek a way out of the political crisis in the country of 1.2 million people.

- 'Blood on Mswati's hands' - Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, has long cracked down on dissent, with political parties banned since 1973.

At least 37 people were killed during weeks of anti-monarchy protests in June 2021.

Maseko's murder drew widespread international outrage and calls for an impartial probe and the prosecution of the culprits.

UK ambassador Simon Boyden, said "human rights defenders, like Thulani, must be able to able to depend on institutions of the state to protect them from violence, from intimidation and from death".

The Vice President of the Law Society in Eswatini, Sdumo Dladla, bemoaned that Maseko "had to die such a violent death while he was preaching against violence".

EU ambassador Dessislava Choumelova called for the "safety of all citizens including political activists".

Related Topics

Africa Dead Murder World Contempt Of Court United Nations European Union Died George Manzini United Kingdom South Africa Swaziland Kenya Mozambique June November All From Government Blood Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

51 minutes ago
 Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

2 hours ago
 Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for drivi ..

Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for driving range

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan A ..

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

2 hours ago
 Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: D ..

Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: Dr. Asif

2 hours ago
 Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Giron ..

Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.