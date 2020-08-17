UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Protest In Madrid Against Virus Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Hundreds protest in Madrid against virus restrictions

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Chanting "freedom", hundreds of people rallied Sunday in Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of facemasks and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

A crowd of clapping and cheering people gathered beneath an enormous yellow and red Spanish flag that stands in the Plaza Colon in the centre of the city in response to calls on social media.

Protesters held up home-made placards featuring slogans that included "The virus does not exist", "Masks kill" and "We are not afraid".

The demonstration drew a variety of attendees, including conspiracy theorists, libertarians and opponents of vaccination.

Pilar Martin, a 58-year-old housewife from the northeastern city of Zaragoza, said she had come to Madrid for the rally because she believed governments around the world were exaggerating the number of infections to curb people's freedoms.

"They are forcing us to use a mask, they want us to stay home practically locked up.

It's obvious that they are continuously tricking us with talk of outbreaks. It's all a lie," she told AFP at the rally.

A number of participants cited a slickly edited documentary dubbed "Plandemic" which has been removed from several social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook because it was found to have false claims, such as that wearing masks can cause harm or that vaccines have "killed millions".

Many protesters did not wear a mask even though it is required by law in public across Spain, which has seen a surge in new infections since it lifted its three-month lockdown measures on June 21.

Mask-wearing was initially imposed in early May as a requirement for those using public transport, and was later expanded in a country where the virus has killed nearly 29,000 people.

The protest comes two days after the government announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of discos and a ban on smoking in public areas when it is not possible to keep at least two metres from other people.

Related Topics

Protest World Social Media Facebook Colon Zaragoza Madrid Spain May June Sunday YouTube All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

58 minutes ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

4 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.