UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Rally In London To Protest Government's NHS Policy

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Hundreds rally in London to protest government's NHS policy

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Hundreds of people staged a rally Wednesday in London to protest the government's policy on the National Health Service (NHS) while showing support for striking healthcare workers.

Marching towards 10 Downing Street, NHS staff, activists and campaigners expressed their support for the country's NHS staff and demanded a wage increase from the government.

They chanted slogans like "We are the NHS" while holding banners that said "Strike to save the NHS." They also called on the government to "pay nursing staff fairly." Thousands of nurses went on a planned 48-hour strike across England early Wednesday over a pay dispute.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union walked out of 55 hospital trusts across England following a pay dispute with the government.

In a statement, RCN said government officials refused to take part in formal negotiations, "choosing strikes instead."

Related Topics

Protest London From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

10 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.