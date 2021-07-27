UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Rally In Washington Against Cuban Govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Cuban Americans, political refugees and activists marched on the US capital Monday to protest against the Cuban government and its crackdown on anti-communist demonstrations earlier this month.

Cubans from across the United States waving "freedom" signs and Cuban and American flags gathered outside the White House to demand President Joe Biden take action against the island's regime.

Human rights groups accuse Cuba's rulers of using censorship and fear tactics to repress historic anti-government demonstrations -- the biggest protests since the revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power in 1959.

"We decided to come to get the attention of the American people," said Carlos Rodriguez, 29, who flew to Washington from Miami to show his support.

"We need (the White House) to declare the Cuban government illegitimate," said Elena Cruz, 32, a Florida-based realtor who left Cuba at 16 years old.

On July 11, scores of demonstrations erupted across Cuba triggered by economic strife, medical and food shortages and anger at the regime.

Clashes with police left one person dead, while the ensuing crackdown targeted hundreds of others arrested and charged with contempt, public disorder, vandalism and negligent conduct in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

