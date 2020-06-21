UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Run Riot In Germany's Stuttgart: Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:40 PM

Hundreds run riot in Germany's Stuttgart: police

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Hundreds of people ran riot in Germany's Stuttgart city centre in the early hours of Sunday, throwing stones and bottles at police and plundering stores after smashing shop windows.

"Police are currently securing leads and are interrogating more than 20 people who have been provisionally arrested," said authorities from the southwestern city in a statement.

More than a dozen police officers were also hurt in the clashes, added the statement.

Sascha Binder, a leading local MP of the Social Democratic Party, sharply condemned the violence.

"It is absolutely unacceptable, that in the middle of our country civil war-like scenes are breaking out. We don't know street battles of such scales in Baden-Wuerttemberg." Tensions built up shortly after midnight over police checks on drug consumption by some people who had gathered close to the city's biggest square, the Schlossplatz.

Clashes then broke out, as the groups went on a rampage, using sticks or poles to smash windows of police vehicles parked in the area.

Police estimated that around 500 people were involved in the riot, which also left shops along the neighbouring Koenigstrasse, a key shopping thoroughfare, attacked and looted.

Police called in reinforcements, and were only able to quell the violence several hours later.

Videos posted on Twitter showed people breaking shop windows, with their goods strewn on the streets.

A jewellery store was completely emptied and a mobile phone shop wrecked, according to regional broadcaster SWR.

Smaller scale clashes had broken out downtown last week between police and groups of young people.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Twitter Vehicles Germany Young Stuttgart Sunday From

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

1 hour ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.