Hundreds Wounded In Weekend Of East Jerusalem Violence

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Hundreds wounded in weekend of east Jerusalem violence

Jerusalem, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Tensions ran high Sunday in annexed east Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were wounded in a weekend of clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces, sparking global concern that the unrest could spread further.

The violence around Jerusalem's revered Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the Old City, mostly at night, is the worst since 2017, fuelled by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem.

Tunisia's foreign ministry said it has called for a meeting Monday of the UN Security Council to discuss the escalating violence amid growing international calls for an end to the unrest.

Some 100 Palestinians were wounded in Saturday's overnight clashes, many hit by rubber bullets and stun grenades, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli police said of its 17 officers were wounded.

