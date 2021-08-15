UrduPoint.com

Hunerkada Starts Registration For Graphic Design Short Courses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hunerkada starts registration for graphic design short courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts has started registration process for the graphic design 3 months and 6 months courses.

According to Hunerkada, graphic design is a craft where professionals create visual content to communicate messages.

The participants would be trained about the graphic design elements, principles of design, typography, logos, posters and brochures.

Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah said that highly professional designers would impart training to the participants.

She said that graphic design classes would commence after completion of registration process.

She said that common uses of graphic design include corporate design (logos and branding), editorial design (magazines, newspapers and books), way finding or environmental design, advertising, web design, communication design, product packaging and signage.

She said that Hunerkada has scheduled a series art classes.

