Hunerkada to hold Music, Instrument learning classes from Jan 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Hunerkada, an art school has planned to start music and instruments learning classes here from January 1 .

The classes aimed to bring out hidden musical talent amongst its aspirants by giving them excellent training to develop great boldness by being exposed to wide range of musical opportunities. Different kinds of musical genres like folk, classical, fusion, pop and all popular form would be taught. Instrumental training will include, Dhol, Violin, Flute,Tabla, Rabab, Keyboard, Bass guitar, Electric gitar, Acoustic guitar, vocal coaching, semi acoustic guitar, mandolin instrument, drum and percussions.

Training will be given under the supervision of renowned Music professionals and different meastros to the music aspirants. According to an official, the classes would be comprised under the duration of three, six and twelve months.

He said that classes would be held on every Thursday and Saturday.

He said that this course will help the students to gain confidence in music by performing in front of a live audience, he said.

He said that each and everyone should attend these Masterclasses to become a professional singer.