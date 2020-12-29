UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunerkada To Hold Music, Instrument Learning Classes From Jan 1

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Hunerkada to hold Music, Instrument learning classes from Jan 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Hunerkada, an art school has planned to start music and instruments learning classes here from January 1 .

The classes aimed to bring out hidden musical talent amongst its aspirants by giving them excellent training to develop great boldness by being exposed to wide range of musical  opportunities.                            Different  kinds of  musical genres like  folk, classical, fusion, pop and all popular form would be taught.          Instrumental training will include, Dhol, Violin, Flute,Tabla, Rabab, Keyboard, Bass guitar, Electric gitar, Acoustic guitar, vocal coaching, semi acoustic guitar, mandolin instrument, drum and percussions.

Training will be given under the supervision of renowned Music professionals and different meastros to the music aspirants.                                      According to an official, the classes would be comprised under the duration of three, six and twelve months.

He said that classes would be held on every Thursday and  Saturday.

He said that this course will help the students to gain confidence in music by performing in front of a live audience, he said.

He said that each and everyone should attend these Masterclasses to become a professional singer.

Related Topics

Music January All From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

11 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.