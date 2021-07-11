UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunerkada To Organize One-day Painting Workshop On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Hunerkada to organize one-day painting workshop on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts would organize a one-day workshop on "Painting with Asrar Farooqi" on Monday.

Hunerkada said that the registration was underway for the participation in the workshop, an official said.

The participants should have required material for the workshop including white, lemon yellow, yellow mid, yellow ochre, orange yellow, scarlet red, Rose, crimson red, cobalt blue, prussian blue, sap green and brunt sienna.

Asrar Farooqi has been started his career as a cinema signboard painter, later, he turned on canvas and started realistic painting.

/778

Related Topics

Orange Cobalt Asrar

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

13 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

13 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.