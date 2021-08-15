Hungarian bus accident leaves eight dead, 48 wounded

BUDAPEST, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:A bus accident near Hungary's capital left eight people dead and 48 people wounded, local authorities said Sunday.

"Eight people died at the scene, two were seriously injured and forty-six lightly injured in a bus crash that occurred Sunday morning on the M7 motorway near Szabadbattyan," said a statement from the Fejer County Police Headquarters.

According to the police, the accident happened on early Sunday morning local time at the edge of the M7 motorway leading to Budapest. The bus had a Hungarian license plate.

Emergency services were at the scene and helped 14 injured people get out of the overturned bus.