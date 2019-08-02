UrduPoint.com
Hungarian Doctors Separate Bangladeshi Twins Joined At Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:00 AM

Dhaka, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Bangladeshi twins who were joined at the head were recovering Friday after Hungarian surgeons performed a marathon 30-hour operation to separate their skulls and brains in the capital Dhaka.

The twins, named Rabeya and Rukaya, turned three last month and suffered from a rare embryological disorder affecting an estimated one in every five to six million births.

They were "stable after the final separation," said Andras Csokay, a neurosurgeon with the Action for Defenceless People Foundation (ADPF) medical aid charity that performed the operation.

"But we have to be very careful during the postoperative period," Csokay, who headed the 35-strong Hungarian team, told AFP.

After the separation of their skulls and brains at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital, Csokay's team began to cover the wound area with soft tissues generated by a tissue expansion process carried out in Hungary.

Prior to the surgery doctors had said there was only a 50 percent chance of both of the twins surviving.

According to ADPF, only a handful of operations to separate twins joined at the head have ever been successful.

The Hungarian charity was set up in 2002 by Csokay and plastic surgeon Gergely Pataki to provide free surgery to poor people in Hungary and abroad.

The parents of the twins, who are from Pabna, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of Dhaka, approached the group for help in 2017.

