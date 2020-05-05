Hungarian football season to restart May 23 behind closed doors

Budapest, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Hungarian football will return behind closed doors later this month with the semi-finals of the cup, the country's football federation (MLSZ) said on Monday.

The last four of the competition will take place on May 23 with the top flight, which had been on hold since mid-March, restarting a week later.

"The football season will continue with strict respect to health measures," MLSZ said in a statement.

Players and everyone they come into contact with will be tested twice a week or before each match.

Champions Ferencvaros top the table, three points ahead of Fehervar, with at least 10 games left in the season for every side in the league.

Hungary has recorded 352 deaths and 3,000 cases of COVID-19, with some lockdown measures lifted across the country apart from in the capital Budapest as of Monday.