UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Hospital Staff Quit Over New State Contract

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Hungarian hospital staff quit over new state contract

Budapest, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A senior Hungarian health official tried to allay fears about standards of care Tuesday, after several thousand hospital workers quit over new state contracts they say offered unacceptable terms.

The row comes as the country tackles steeply rising Covid-19 infection case numbers and deaths.

The National Healthcare Service Center (OFKO), the body that runs state-owned hospitals, said that "95 percent of the 110,000 public health workers signed the contract" before a deadline of March 1.

But those who did not sign, some 5,500 workers, can no longer work in the public health sector under the terms of a new law designed to overhaul the country's hospitals.

OFKO head Zoltan Jenei sought Tuesday to quell alarm that some hospitals, already hard-pressed due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be unable to function.

"There is every guarantee that the standard of care in any part of the country will remain the same as before and may even improve," Jenei told journalists.

The law setting out new employment terms was adopted by parliament last October, and included a wage hike that Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed as "unprecedented" this century.

It also criminalised gratuities from patients offered as bribes to doctors -- a common practise in Hungary -- and set limits for taking on jobs outside the public health system.

- Covid cases surging - But many healthcare workers objected that the law restricted extra compensation on top of basic salaries, for example for on-call shifts, and could in effect cause a drop in take-home pay.

They also complained that it would prevent them taking second jobs at specialist clinics.

Since March 1, local news and social media have reported hospital departments around the country emptying of staff.

"After more than 25 years as a public health worker I didn't sign the new contract," one public healthcare worker commented on Facebook. "I don't know what comes next, but I made the right decision." According to a letter published by the Telex.hu news-site only 20 percent of specialists in one department at the capital's South Pest hospital had signed the new contract.

"The department is now unable to function," said its head doctor.

Intensive care staff at the Saint Imre hospital in Budapest announced their departure Monday and said that "the (department) lights had been switched off".

Workers at a casualty department in the town of Tatabanya, west of the capital, also quit en masse, according to the Index.hu news-site.

The dispute comes as Hungary experiences a surge in coronavirus case and deaths. To date, more than 435,000 people have caught the virus, resulting in 15,188 deaths.

Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony issued a statement condemning the government for "endangering the security of healthcare provision in the midst of a raging epidemic".

The Hungarian health system has long suffered from underfunding. Health spending per capita is only about half of the EU average according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World Parliament Social Media Facebook Doctor Tatabanya Budapest Same Hungary March May October From Government Top Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

41 minutes ago

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen ..

44 minutes ago

Blinken Urges Concrete Steps to Prevent Further Vi ..

44 minutes ago

S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Jour ..

54 minutes ago

SIUT to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 12

54 minutes ago

FBI Task Force Expanded Focus Beyond Russia after ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.