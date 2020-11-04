UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Minister Tests Positive For Virus On Southeast Asia Tour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Hungarian minister tests positive for virus on Southeast Asia tour

Bangkok, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungary's foreign minister tested positive for coronavirus in Thailand, the kingdom's health minister said Wednesday, a day after he jetted in from a meeting with Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

Peter Szijjarto flew into Phnom Penh Tuesday for a one-day official visit to sign agreements on civil aviation, agriculture and water management, as well as reopening an embassy after a 25-year hiatus.

He was pictured with Hun Sen at a meeting where neither appeared to be socially distancing or wearing a mask.

The minister also met his Cambodian counterpart and shook hands with a coterie of other ministers.

On Tuesday night, Szijjarto arrived in Bangkok and was swiftly taken to hospital after testing positive for the virus on arrival.

The test "showed he has COVID-19, but he didn't have any symptoms", Thailand's health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, after he visited Szijjarto at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Thailand Water Agriculture Visit Phnom Penh Hun Bangkok From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

29 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

41 minutes ago

Mina Rashid bags &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.