UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Philosopher And Dissident Agnes Heller Dies Aged 90

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Hungarian philosopher and dissident Agnes Heller dies aged 90

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Philosopher Agnes Heller, a dissident under Hungary's communist regime and later a prominent critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, died Friday at the age of 90, the Hungarian National academy of Sciences said.

Heller, who was a member of the body and a professor at the New school for Social Research in New York "died at the age of 90 on July 19," it said in a statement.

According to Hungarian news website 444.hu, Heller had not returned from a swim in Lake Balaton in the southwest of the country.

Born in Budapest in 1929, Heller studied under one of Hungary's most prominent 20th-century thinkers, the Marxist philosopher Georg Lukas (1885-1971).

She was a key member of the "Budapest School" that emerged following the bloody crushing of a 1956 uprising against Soviet rule.

Labelled a dissident and hounded by the communist regime during the 1970s, Heller -- who was Jewish, and whose father died at Auschwitz -- left Hungary and taught first in Australia and later at the New School in the United States.

She returned in the 2000s, where she became an intellectual figure of the opposition to Viktor Orban, whose government launched several smear campaigns against her.

Heller frequently spoke to world media of her worry at what she called the retreat of democratic freedoms in Hungary.

Orban's critics say that since coming to power in 2010 he has tightened his control over most key institutions, including public media, the judiciary and the education sector.

Heller was among a group of foreign intellectuals invited to France's Elysee Palace by President Emmanuel Macron following the European elections in May to mark their stand against the rise of nationalism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Education France Died Budapest New York United States Hungary May July Jew Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

9 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

9 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

9 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

9 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

9 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.