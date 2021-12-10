UrduPoint.com

Hungary Court Strikes Down Orban Over EU Asylum Ruling

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hungary court strikes down Orban over EU asylum ruling

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Hungary's constitutional court on Friday struck down a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge a ruling by the EU's top court against Budapest's harsh asylum policy.

Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice ordering it to suspend a law that allows police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.

The petition by Justice Minister Judit Varga "cannot be the subject of a review of the ECJ judgment," nor can it lead to an "examination of the primacy of EU law," the Hungarian court said.

But it said that in areas of joint legal jurisdiction between Brussels and Hungary, Budapest has the right "to ensure the effectiveness of the joint exercise of competences".

The ruling on Friday was a "milestone decision", Varga said afterwards in a Facebook message.

It meant that Budapest can "adjust its national rules to reality by adopting additional, unique measures," she said.

"With this judgement, the constitutional court has built a strong legal barrier in addition to the physical closure of our borders," she said, referring to the border fence along Hungary's southern frontiers.

But rights group the Hungarian Helsinki Committee hailed the constitutional court ruling.

Budapest's "attempt at sabotaging the ECJ ruling judgment has failed, the Constitutional Court refused to question the primacy of EU law," it said in a statement.

"No green light to disregard ECJ rulings, no more excuses, pushbacks must end now," it said.

Last month, during a trip to Budapest, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said that challenges to ECJ ruling were "unacceptable".

The Hungarian move mirrored a Polish constitutional court ruling in October that challenged EU law and plunged the bloc into crisis.

Orban later signed a government resolution in support of Warsaw that called on EU institutions to respect the sovereignty of the bloc's 27 member countries.

"The primacy of EU law should only apply in areas where the EU has competence, and the framework for this is laid down in the EU's founding treaties," the constitutional court said.

National law-enforcement bodies, in particular constitutional courts and tribunals, have the right to examine the scope and limits of EU competences, it said.

Budapest, like its Warsaw ally, has long been engaged in tussles with Brussels over legislation targeting LGBTQ people, independent media and civil society.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Police Facebook Civil Society Brussels Helsinki Budapest Warsaw Lead Hungary October Border Media From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiat ..

Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

7 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

22 minutes ago
 Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December ..

Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December 19 - Transport Minister

10 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI K ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI Khan, Chitral

10 minutes ago
 Indian defence chief cremated in televised militar ..

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.