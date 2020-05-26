Hungary expects emergency virus powers to end June 20

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The Hungarian government said Tuesday it is submitting draft legislation to parliament to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"A bill calling on the government to end the state of danger will be submitted to Parliament today," Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post.

"With the adoption of the law the state of danger is expected to end on June 20 in Hungary," she said.