UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Extends Lockdown To February 1

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hungary extends lockdown to February 1

Budapest, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Hungary has extended partial lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus until February 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday.

The measures -- including a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, a ban on gatherings, mandatory mask-wearing in public, and online tuition for high schools and universities -- were brought in as part of a state of emergency in place since November 11.

"The (government's) operational taskforce has decided to extend the restrictions currently in place until February 1," Orban said during a state media interview.

"As long as there are not enough vaccines, we will stick to the restrictions we have," he said.

The prime minister said Primary schools and kindergartens can remain open.

On Friday, Hungary reported 115 new deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the country's overall death toll to 10,440, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals reached 5,297, with 372 on ventilators.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hungary February November Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'They should not blackmail me,': Imran Khan addres ..

26 minutes ago

PM assures to meet Hazara community after burial o ..

34 minutes ago

FPCCI's coordinator for tourism promotion in Chitr ..

34 minutes ago

Govt not to hinder opposition's protest: Sheikh Ra ..

34 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 37 new locally transmitte ..

34 minutes ago

Mahira Khan wishes birthday to her photographer, f ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.