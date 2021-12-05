Hungary extends national COVID-19 vaccination drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Hungarian government will roll out a vaccination campaign across the country in the next six weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said here on Saturday.

"In the next month and a half, we will have vaccination action days in all localities of the country," Orban said in his weekly interview given to public radio MR1.

"I expect the number of those taking the booster shot to skyrocket," he added.

The six-week vaccination drive comes on the heels of a special vaccination week held between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28 but extended to Dec. 5.

In the last two weeks, until Thursday night, one million shots had been given in the country, of which, 800,000 were booster shots and 115,000, the first jabs, according to Orban.