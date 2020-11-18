Hungary extends state of emergency to February 8

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungary has extended a state of emergency that enables partial lockdown measures aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus deaths to February 8, according to a government decree published late Tuesday.

Originally mandated to December 10, the decree now makes it possible for the government to maintain the restrictions a further two months.

The measures -- including a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, a ban on gatherings, and online tuition for high schools and universities -- were brought in as part of a state of emergency in place since November 11.