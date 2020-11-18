UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Extends State Of Emergency To February 8

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Hungary extends state of emergency to February 8

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungary has extended a state of emergency that enables partial lockdown measures aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus deaths to February 8, according to a government decree published late Tuesday.

Originally mandated to December 10, the decree now makes it possible for the government to maintain the restrictions a further two months.

The measures -- including a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, a ban on gatherings, and online tuition for high schools and universities -- were brought in as part of a state of emergency in place since November 11.

Related Topics

Hungary February November December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB files reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqb ..

33 minutes ago

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

59 minutes ago

Tiger Force given task in Multan

40 minutes ago

People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase ..

40 minutes ago

Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62% ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.