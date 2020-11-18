UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Extends State Of Emergency Until February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Hungary extends state of emergency until February

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungary has extended until February a state of emergency that enables partial lockdown measures aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus deaths, according to a government decree.

Originally mandated to December 11, the decree, published late Tuesday, now makes it possible for the government to maintain the restrictions a further two months until February 8.

The measures -- including a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, a ban on gatherings, mandatory mask-wearing in public, and online tuition for high schools and universities -- were brought in as part of a state of emergency in place since November 11.

Coronavirus deaths and cases have surged in Hungary since September, with the leading doctors' association warning that understaffed hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.

Seven-day rolling average data from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) show that by Wednesday Hungary had the fourth-highest Covid-19 death rate per million in the bloc -- behind the Czech Republic, Belgium, and Bulgaria.

Over 4,200 new infections were recorded in the 9.8-million-population country Wednesday, with 7,499 coronavirus patients in hospital including 581 on ventilators.

Related Topics

Belgium Bulgaria Czech Republic Hungary February September November December From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

6 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

6 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

8 minutes ago

ADB issues first Pakistan rupee-linked bonds

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.