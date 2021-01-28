UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Extends Virus State Of Emergency, Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Hungary extends virus state of emergency, lockdown

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Hungary on Thursday extended a coronavirus state of emergency for 90 days and partial lockdown measures until March 1, and said it would issue a decree licensing any vaccine already used on a million people.

The measures -- including a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, a ban on gatherings, mandatory mask-wearing in public, and online tuition for high schools and universities -- were brought in as part of a state of emergency in place since November 11.

Higher education institutions and high schools remain closed, although Primary schools and kindergartens can stay open.

"The protection measures have been extended until March 1," Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing.

Parliament will also be asked to extend a so-called "special legal order" provision that allows the government to rule by decree for another 90 days, he said.

On Thursday, Hungary reported 93 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the country's overall death toll to 12,291, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals fell to 3,669, with 255 on ventilators.

"Restrictions are needed to avoid a third wave of the virus" and can be lifted later only if infection numbers continue to fall and enough vaccines arrive, Gulyas said.

Hungary has repeatedly criticised what it says is the slow pace of vaccine approval and procurement by EU authorities.

Last week it became the first EU member to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and said it had agreed to buy two million doses of the jab, although its use depends on a final sign-off by Hungary's public health authority.

The government has decided to speed up vaccine approval processes with an upcoming decree, Gulyas said.

"Any vaccines around the world that have already been received by more than one million people will receive a license," he said.

Budapest expects to order 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm jab next month, pending approval by Hungarian inspectors currently in Beijing, Gulyas said.

Related Topics

World Education Russia Beijing Buy Hungary March November From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

48 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

56 seconds ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

1 minute ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

31 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

31 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.