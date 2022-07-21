Hungary FM in Russia to discuss buying more gas

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto travelled to Moscow on Thursday to discuss purchasing more Russian gas on behalf of his country, the ruling Fidesz party said.

"In order to ensure the security of Hungary's energy supply, the government has decided to purchase an additional 700 million cubic metres of natural gas in addition to the quantities stipulated in the long-term contracts," Fidesz said in a statement on Facebook.

That amount represents around 6.7 percent of Hungary's 2020 natural gas consumption, according to data from Hungary's natural gas pipeline operator FGSZ.

Szijjarto would "negotiate" the issue in Moscow, the statement added.

Szijjarto is to meet deputy prime ministers Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov, as well as his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Szijjarto tweeted later that he had arrived in Russia on the previously unannounced visit.