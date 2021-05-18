Hungary FM Slams EU's 'one-sided' Statements Against Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:40 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto slammed the EU's "one-sided" statements on Israel as his European counterparts called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.
"I have a general problem with these European statements on Israel.
.. These are usually very much one-sided, and these statements do not help, especially not under current circumstances, when the tension is so high," Szijjarto told AFP in an interview.