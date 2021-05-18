(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto slammed the EU's "one-sided" statements on Israel as his European counterparts called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.

"I have a general problem with these European statements on Israel.

.. These are usually very much one-sided, and these statements do not help, especially not under current circumstances, when the tension is so high," Szijjarto told AFP in an interview.