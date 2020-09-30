Hungary government Twitter account suspended

Budapest, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hungarian government said Wednesday that its official Twitter account had been suspended "without any warning".

"The official account of the Hungarian Government, @abouthungary, has been suspended by @Twitter without any warning or explanation," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on his own Twitter account.

"We have taken the necessary steps and are awaiting an official explanation from Twitter," he added.