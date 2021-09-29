Hungary hits out at Brussels' funding 'blackmail'

UrduPoint.com

Strasbourg, France, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hungarian government on Tuesday condemned what it termed Brussels' "blackmail" over the allocation of EU funding as differences between the eastern state and the European Union deepen.

Budapest and Brussels have long been at odds over Hungarian judicial reforms and LGBTQ rights and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto weighed in by accusing the EU of using funding as "a matter of blackmailing in order to stress for political type of changes." Speaking in English, he this dubbed "unacceptable" while insisting Budapest would not compromise on domestic laws it says are designed to protect the family.

"Since we are not ready to withdraw that (protection) there will be no compromise on this issue," he told AFP in Strasbourg.

He added that "the blackmailing mission was incomplete, because last week, first of all, (ratings agency) Moody's upgraded Hungary, and we had a huge success on the bond market, a huge demand for our long term bond." This meant, the minister said: "We have way enough money to start those projects, which would have been covered by EU bonds. Yes, we can do it without (EU funds)."A European Commission spokeswoman, Dana Spinant, told journalists on Monday she could not say if both sides would reach agreement but insisted the Commission is "engaged faithfully in this negotiation" to approve spending plans.

Hungary currently holds until November the rotating presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, whose priorities include the protection of minorities and families.

