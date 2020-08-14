UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Opposition Pledge Anti-Orban 2022 Election Pact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Hungary opposition pledge anti-Orban 2022 election pact

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Hungary's six largest opposition parties pledged Thursday to form an unprecedented wide-ranging alliance to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the next general election in 2022.

Opposition parties accuse the nationalist Orban of steering Hungary toward authoritarianism and away from mainstream democratic and European Union values.

The self-styled "illiberal" premier has regularly clashed with the EU over alleged backsliding on rule-of-law, migration, and human rights issues.

Orban has won three consecutive landslides since 2010, partly due to election rule changes he oversaw.

But with around half of the electorate voting for opposition parties Orban would be vulnerable to a unified front.

The new alliance, which includes usually bickering leftist, liberal and right-wing parties, said in a joint statement that it had "heard the will of their voters".

It has agreed to create a common programme for government and stand single candidates against Orban's powerful Fidesz party in all 106 electoral districts, it said.

If parties failed to agree on the best candidate during talks then preliminary run-offs could be held.

The opposition's new strategy was partially applied at municipality elections last October and helped deliver it shock wins in Budapest and several regional cities.

If the alliance won in 2022 the parties pledged to govern together "in the interests of Hungary on the basis of an agreed programme and principles," said the statement.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister European Union Budapest Alliance Hungary October All From Government Best Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

4 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

34 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.