UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Orders Two Million Doses Of Russian Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Hungary orders two million doses of Russian vaccine

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Hungary said on Friday it had reached a deal to buy two million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, even though it has not been approved by the European Union.

The deal, signed in Moscow, comes a day after Hungary became the first EU member to break ranks and approve Sputnik V, as well as the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

"Hungary is buying two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, enough to inoculate one million people," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Szijjarto did not say when the rollout would begin but said 300,000 two-dose vaccines of Sputnik V would be delivered in the first month, 500,000 in the second month and 200,000 in the third month.

Hungary's National Public Health Institute (NNK), which must sign off on the drug's use, indicated that mandatory testing of Sputnik V could take several weeks longer.

Often clashing with Brussels on policies -- especially on migration -- Hungary has repeatedly criticised what it says is the slow pace of vaccine approval and procurement by EU authorities.

"We should face the fact that something has gone wrong with the EU," nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a weekly radio interview on Friday.

"If there is no vaccine from the Union, let it come from elsewhere. It is not possible that Hungarians die because of this."According to regulations from the EU's Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), a national regulator may grant an interim licence for a vaccine in an emergency situation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia European Union Brussels Buy Hungary May From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

46 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

1 hour ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

2 hours ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.