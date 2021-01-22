Hungary orders two million doses of Russian vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Hungary said on Friday it had reached a deal to buy two million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, even though it has not been approved by the European Union.

The deal, signed in Moscow, comes a day after Hungary became the first EU member to break ranks and approve Sputnik V, as well as the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

"Hungary is buying two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, enough to inoculate one million people," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Szijjarto did not say when the rollout would begin but said 300,000 two-dose vaccines of Sputnik V would be delivered in the first month, 500,000 in the second month and 200,000 in the third month.

Hungary's National Public Health Institute (NNK), which must sign off on the drug's use, indicated that mandatory testing of Sputnik V could take several weeks longer.

Often clashing with Brussels on policies -- especially on migration -- Hungary has repeatedly criticised what it says is the slow pace of vaccine approval and procurement by EU authorities.

"We should face the fact that something has gone wrong with the EU," nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a weekly radio interview on Friday.

"If there is no vaccine from the Union, let it come from elsewhere. It is not possible that Hungarians die because of this."According to regulations from the EU's Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), a national regulator may grant an interim licence for a vaccine in an emergency situation.