Hungary-Poland Budget Veto 'negative For Whole EU': Romania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Thursday that the veto on the EU budget and coronavirus rescue plan exercised by Hungary and Poland is "negative for the whole EU".

"Blocking the adoption of a decision on the recovery plan negatively affects the whole EU, including the citizens of Hungary and Poland," Orban told AFP in an exclusive interview.

