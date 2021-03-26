UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Sees Highest-single Day Jump In COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

Hungary sees highest-single day jump in COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :- Hungary on Friday reported 11,265 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day jump in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in the central European country, which has a population of 9.

77 million, has reached 614,612, according to the health authorities.

As many as 275 people lost their lives due to the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 19,499.

Over 1.80 million people have received their first vaccine doses, with 594,662 people receiving the second.

Related Topics

Hungary Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

1 minute ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

60 minutes ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,262 r ..

1 hour ago

France accuses Britain of 'blackmail' over vaccine ..

24 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Procedure of Sputnik V Authorization ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.