UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Signs Deal For 'large Quantities' Of Russian Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Hungary signs deal for 'large quantities' of Russian vaccine

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Hungarian government said Friday it had reached a deal to buy large quantities of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, even though it has not been approved by the European Union's medicines watchdog.

"Hungary has concluded with Russia an agreement to buy in three phases large quantities of the Sputnik V vaccine; the contract has been negotiated, and signed during the night," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video statement on his Facebook page after meeting the Russian health minister in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook European Union Buy Hungary Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

11 minutes ago

12 shopkeepers sent behind bars over profiteering

15 minutes ago

Beijing reports three new locally transmitted COVI ..

17 minutes ago

Murashko, Szijjarto Discussed Russia's Sputnik V V ..

17 minutes ago

Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

17 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Algerian President on succ ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.