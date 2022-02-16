Hungary slams EU court decision on rule of law

(@FahadShabbir)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Hungary on Wednesday slammed a top EU court decision on a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards, saying it was "politically motivated".

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to invalidate the mechanism, opening the door to the European Commission cutting their funding.

"The decision is living proof that Brussels is abusing its power," Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post, evoking "unprecedented attacks against our country" during a later press conference.

"The Court of Justice of the Union delivered a politically motivated judgement because of the Child Protection Act!" she said, referring to legislation passed last year which bans the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors.

Critics say the law discriminates against the country's LGBTQ community.

Hungary will hold a referendum on the law on April 3, together with national elections, in which nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to face his closest contest for power since he took the helm in 2010.

"Brussels cannot let the Hungarian people have their say in a referendum.

The bureaucratic elite does not want to accept the free choice and opinion of the Hungarian people!" Varga said in her Facebook post.

The ECJ ruled Wednesday that the mechanism challenged by Hungary and Poland "is intended to protect the Union budget from effects resulting... from breaches of the principles of the rule of law" and was thus allowed under EU treaties.

The judgement exposes Hungary and Poland -- seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc -- to the risk of seeing money cut from the billions of Euros in EU funding they receive.

Peter Marki-Zay, the Hungarian opposition candidate for prime minister, vowed to "bring home" the funds should his alliance of six parties win the elections in April.

"The Court of Justice of the European Union has decided that it no longer gives money to thieves. Unfortunately, the bill is paid by Hungarian citizens," he posted on Facebook.

Transparency International Hungary said the ruling "gives us ground to hope that the systemic corruption and intentional demolition of democratic checks and balances will come to an end in Hungary".

Hungary is among the EU's most graft-ridden countries, according to the organisation's corruption perception index.