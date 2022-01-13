UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Cap Prices Of Six Basic Foodstuffs: Orban

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Hungary to cap prices of six basic foodstuffs: Orban

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Wednesday that his government would cap the prices of six basic foodstuffs in order to fight rising inflation.

"Today we have decided to intervene in the prices of six products: granulated sugar, wheat flour, sunflower cooking oil, pork legs, chicken breasts and semi-skimmed cow's milk," Orban said in a video statement on his Facebook page, adding that these commodities would have to return to the prices they had on October 15 last year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Oil October Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

3 minutes ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

3 minutes ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

13 minutes ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.