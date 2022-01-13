Hungary to cap prices of six basic foodstuffs: Orban

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Wednesday that his government would cap the prices of six basic foodstuffs in order to fight rising inflation.

"Today we have decided to intervene in the prices of six products: granulated sugar, wheat flour, sunflower cooking oil, pork legs, chicken breasts and semi-skimmed cow's milk," Orban said in a video statement on his Facebook page, adding that these commodities would have to return to the prices they had on October 15 last year.