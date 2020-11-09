UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary To Enter Partial Lockdown From Wednesday: PM Orban

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Hungary to enter partial lockdown from Wednesday: PM Orban

Budapest, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Monday a partial lockdown aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases.

The measures, due to start Wednesday, include an extension of an existing night-time curfew, a ban on gatherings, closures of restaurants and cultural venues, Orban said in a Facebook video.

The restrictions, to last for at least 30 days, need parliamentary approval on Tuesday for a state of emergency that allows for government rule by decree, said Orban.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz tests negative for Covid-19

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $39.22 a barrel ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Resolution appointing Ajman Fre ..

6 minutes ago

UAE conducts further 85,643 COVID-19 tests in 24 h ..

36 minutes ago

Provincial status only solution to GB's uplift: Al ..

45 minutes ago

Macron Pays Tribute to Charles de Gaulle on 50th D ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.