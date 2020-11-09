Hungary to enter partial lockdown from Wednesday: PM Orban

Budapest, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Monday a partial lockdown aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases.

The measures, due to start Wednesday, include an extension of an existing night-time curfew, a ban on gatherings, closures of restaurants and cultural venues, Orban said in a Facebook video.

The restrictions, to last for at least 30 days, need parliamentary approval on Tuesday for a state of emergency that allows for government rule by decree, said Orban.