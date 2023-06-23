Open Menu

Hungary To Lift Price Controls On Essential Food Items

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Hungary to lift price controls on essential food items

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:The Hungarian government has announced the termination of price caps on staple foods, effectively ending the measure aimed at curbing inflation.

Speaking from Budapest on Thursday at a regular press briefing, Gergely Gulyas, minister in charge of the Prime Minister's Office, revealed that the food price freeze would be extended until Aug. 1, after which it would be discontinued.

Justifying the decision, Gulyas cited current forecasts indicating a significant decrease in inflation by August, with rates expected to hover around 15 percent.

He expressed confidence in the continued acceleration of this downward trend throughout the autumn months.

This recent development follows Hungary's decision on April 20 to extend price controls on essential food products until June 30 as part of its efforts to combat inflation and mitigate the impact of the escalating cost of living.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budapest Price Hungary April June August From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

12 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

12 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

49 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

50 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

55 minutes ago
UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

57 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

1 hour ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

2 hours ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous