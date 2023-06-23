Hungary to lift price controls on essential food items

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:The Hungarian government has announced the termination of price caps on staple foods, effectively ending the measure aimed at curbing inflation.

Speaking from Budapest on Thursday at a regular press briefing, Gergely Gulyas, minister in charge of the Prime Minister's Office, revealed that the food price freeze would be extended until Aug. 1, after which it would be discontinued.

Justifying the decision, Gulyas cited current forecasts indicating a significant decrease in inflation by August, with rates expected to hover around 15 percent.

He expressed confidence in the continued acceleration of this downward trend throughout the autumn months.

This recent development follows Hungary's decision on April 20 to extend price controls on essential food products until June 30 as part of its efforts to combat inflation and mitigate the impact of the escalating cost of living.