Hungary to start using Russian virus vaccine in EU first

(@FahadShabbir)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Hungary will on Friday become the first EU nation to start using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the country's chief medical officer said.

"Today we are beginning to vaccinate with the Sputnik V vaccine, this is taking place in the designated vaccination stations," Cecilia Muller told a daily press briefing.