Hungary To Start Using Russian Virus Vaccine In EU First
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:40 PM
Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Hungary will on Friday become the first EU nation to start using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the country's chief medical officer said.
"Today we are beginning to vaccinate with the Sputnik V vaccine, this is taking place in the designated vaccination stations," Cecilia Muller told a daily press briefing.