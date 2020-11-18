UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Vetoed EU Budget Over Migration 'blackmail': Orban

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Hungary vetoed EU budget over migration 'blackmail': Orban

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday his country vetoed the EU's budget over plans to tie funding to respect for the rule of law as it amounted to "blackmailing"countries that oppose migration.

Hungary and Poland blocked approval on Monday of the EU's long-term budget and coronavirus rescue -- a 1.8-trillion-euro package -- and plunged the bloc into political crisis.

"In Brussels today, they only view countries which let migrants in as those governed by the rule of law," Orban said in a statement.

"Once this proposal gets adopted, there will be no more obstacles to tying member states' share of common funds to supporting migration and (to the) use of financial means to blackmail countries which oppose migration," he said.

Warsaw and Budapest oppose tying EU funding to respect for the rule of law and their envoys vetoed any decision to proceed -- effectively blocking the bloc's coronavirus recovery strategy.

EU leaders thought they had resolved disputes over the seven-year EU budget and associated stimulus plan at a marathon four-day-and-night summit in July.

They have since also resolved differences with the European Parliament over spending priorities, and the trillion-euro budget and 750-billion-euro stimulus package is ready for approval.

But Poland and Hungary remain implacably opposed to tying their future funding to Brussels' judgement on whether their spending is in line with EU law.

"In the migration-related debates of recent years, rule of law has transitioned into a political and ideological weapon from a legal point of reference," said Orban.

"Without objective criteria and the possibility of legal remedy, no procedure that aims to penalise member states should be based on it," he said.

"In our view, tying economic and financial questions to political debates would be a grave mistake, one that would undermine Europe's unity," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Budget Brussels Marathon Budapest Poland Hungary July From Share Unity Foods Limited Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive arrangements reviewed

6 minutes ago

Cleanliness ensures at food-related places

6 minutes ago

After 2nd wave of COVID-19, educational institutio ..

6 minutes ago

MoFA's science diplomacy page launched

6 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Develops Three More COVID-19 Vacci ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Lawmakers' High COVID-19 Incidence Is ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.