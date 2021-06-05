UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Warm-up For Euro 2020 With Cyprus Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Hungary warm-up for Euro 2020 with Cyprus win

Budapest, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 Group F outsiders Hungary beat Cyprus 1-0 in Budapest on Friday in their first friendly match before the delayed tournament starting on June 11.

A 36th minute strike by midfielder Andras Schafer, his first international goal, settled the tie which was played in front of a near capacity attendance at the Ferenc Szusza stadium in the Hungarian capital.

Packed stands are also expected at the Puskas Arena Euro 2020 venue in the Hungarian capital, the only one of the 11 tournament stadia not to limit fan numbers.

Italian coach Marco Rossi's Hungary play title holders Portugal (June 15) and World Champions France (June 19) at the Puskas Arena, before facing Germany in Munich (June 23).

An experimental Hungary line-up was frustrated by Nikolaos Kostenoglou's Cyprus in a scrappy encounter with few chances for either side until Schafer, 22, rifled home a cross by Kevin Varga.

Snapshots from Cyprus striker Ioannis Pittas early in the second period tested substitute goalkeeper Denes Dibusz but the defensive Cypriots rarely threatened an equaliser.

Instead Nemanja Nikolic should have doubled Hungary's lead late on but saw his 86th minute penalty saved by Neofytos Michael after the impressive Schafer was pulled down in the area.

The morale-boosting warm-up win comes days after Hungary star Dominik Szoboszlai was ruled out of the final 26-man squad this week due to a lingering groin injury.

The 20-year-old moved to German side RB Leipzig in January but hasn't yet played a game for the Bundesliga runners-up.

The Magyars, who play Ireland in their final tune-up for Euro 2020 at the same venue on Tuesday, will appear at their second successive European Championships after reaching the last 16 round at Euro 2016.

Related Topics

World Threatened France German Germany Leipzig Munich Budapest Same Lead Ireland Portugal Cyprus Hungary Euro January June 2016 2020 From Coach

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

2 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

2 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

2 hours ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

2 hours ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

2 hours ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.