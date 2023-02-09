Hungary welcomes Chinese business delegation, expects more cooperation

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :More cooperation in investment and trade is expected as Hungarian company and business representatives met in the Hungarian capital with a visiting business delegation from east China's Zhejiang Province that is seeking trade and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the Hungary-Zhejiang Investment and Trade Cooperation Matchmaking Conference on Monday, Erno Peto, president of Hungarian-Chinese Chamber of Economy, said he was glad to welcome "a large Chinese delegation in three years" here in Budapest.

Zhejiang Province is recognized for its importance in the Chinese economy and has an investor-friendly business environment, he said.

"Zhejiang is a good entry point to the Chinese market for Hungarian companies, just as Hungary is a good platform for Chinese companies to enter the European market. I believe that Hungarian investors will be welcomed," Peto added.

Zsanett Ihasz, manager of Chinese Relations of Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, said at the meeting that China and Hungary have established "exemplary and prosperous" business cooperation over the past seven decades, and Hungary has become an important destination country for many Chinese companies as well as an important transit and distribution center for access to the European market.

Hungary highly values all the opportunities to meet its Chinese partners in person, she said, recalling that the two countries have been able to maintain a close relationship in the form of online conferences and business-to-business meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. "As a result, our relationship has shown unprecedented flexibility." Ihasz said she believed the event will provide a platform to boost business opportunities between the two countries.

"The (Chinese delegation's) presentations are very impressive. I can see a lot of potentials in China," Giddel Edwin-Uzoaga, a sales manager in the building industry, told Xinhua, naming technological and infrastructural development in Zhejiang.

Edwin-Uzoaga, whose company's business focuses on innovative clean technologies, said he is upbeat about cooperation with China. "I really hope that we can find the right partners that could work with, and maybe set up a joint venture and then see how it goes in the nearest future. "