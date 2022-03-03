UrduPoint.com

Hungary Welcomes Fleeing Ukrainians But Not 'illegal Migrants'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Hungary welcomes fleeing Ukrainians but not 'illegal migrants'

Geneva, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Hungary has opened its borders to those fleeing the raging conflict in Ukraine, but has not changed its stance on barring all "illegal migrants", Budapest said Wednesday.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Hungary has taken in more than 100,000 refugees from its neighbour under attack, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"More than 100,000 within less than one week," he told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, stressing that "all border crossing points of ours are open, fully operational 24 hours a day." "We let everybody come in, including the Ukrainian citizens, and those who have been legally staying on the territory of Ukraine, and we do take good care of them." The country renowned for its anti-immigration policies has even passed a regulation allowing citizens of third countries who had been studying or working in Ukraine "to enter the territory of Hungary without reason," Szijjarto said, pointing out that "we organise for them the transfers to the nearest airports to enable them to return home." But while Hungary is eager to help the people who "have to escape from Ukraine because their lives are in danger," the minister slammed those suggesting it had also opened the flood gates to "illegal migrants".

- 'Fake news' - "It is shocking that there are still politicians in Hungary and abroad who are making continuous attempts to win political capital on the very sad destiny" of those fleeing Ukraine, he said.

It was "fake news" he said that "illegal migrants would be allowed to enter the territory of Hungary, taking advantage of the flock of refugees." "This is a lie... The truth is that we do not allow any illegal migrants to enter the territory of Hungary, and we will always protect Hungary from these people," he said.

Hungary's top diplomat insisted there was no comparison between refugees from Ukraine, and the people Budapest has labelled "illegal migrants", who have often arrived at its borders after fleeing war and conflict in places like Syria.

The United Nations and rights groups have repeatedly criticised Budapest for its harsh migration policies and have charged it may be denying people with legitimate protection needs access to its territory.

But Szijjarto said that Hungary had "a very, very clear experience" of how "illegal migrants tend to behave aggressively, ... they ruin the infrastructure and they attack police".

"But the refugees of Ukraine, they come to the border crossing points, they line up in a very disciplined very patient way for ... long hours, sometimes even for a day. They cooperate with the authorities".

"Comparison between these two groups is a humiliation of those innocent people in need who are fleeing from Ukraine," he said.

Related Topics

>