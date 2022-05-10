UrduPoint.com

Hungary's 1st Female President Takes Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Katalin Novak, the first female president of Hungary, took office here on Tuesday.

Her predecessor, former head of state Janos Ader, greeted the new president at the entrance to the Sandor Palace, the residence of the Hungarian president.Ader and Novak marched together on the red carpet up to the entrance of the residence, where they entered together.

The Parliament elected Novak as President of Hungary on March 10.

Following her election, Novak said that she wanted to be a "President of peace." The official inaugural ceremony will take place on Saturday morning at the Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament.

Novak has been elected for a mandate of five years, and can be re-elected once according to the Fundamental Law.

Ader held the office for two terms.

