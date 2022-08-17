BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Hungary's second-quarter (Q2) gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year, the country's Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

KSH said all industries contributed to the growth except agriculture. Hungary's Minister of Finance Mihaly Varga said on Face-book that the 6.

5-percent expansion in Q2 shows Hungary was able to improve its economic performance despite the protracted impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While agriculture was affected by the drought, all other sectors, including industry, trade, tourism, finance, and info-communications, performed well in the quarter, Varga said, adding that the unemployment rate also stands at a record low of about 3 percent.

According to KSH, Hungary's Q2 GDP rose by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter. In the first half of the year, the country's economy expanded 7.3 percent year-on-year.