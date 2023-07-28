Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Hungary's Hubert Kos won the men's 200m backstroke title at swimming's world championships on Friday.

Kos came home in 1min, 54.14sec to finish ahead of American Ryan Murphy on 1:54.83 and Switzerland's Roman Mityukov on 1:55.34.

Kos has been training under Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps's former mentor who also coaches French sensation Leon Marchand.

Kos said his victory was down to "the Bob Bowman effect".

"That's as simple as it is," he said.

"I've been training with him for half a year now and we have a really, really good training group.

"Bob knows a thing or two about swimming," he added.

Murphy beat Italian world record-holder Thomas Ceccon to win the 100m backstroke earlier in the week.

Mityukov went into the race as the fastest qualifier from the semi-finals.

Kos has only become a backstroke specialist in the last year.

"I never thought I'd be swimming backstroke and now here I am world champion," he said.

"It's really incredible."