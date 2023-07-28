Open Menu

Hungary's Kos Wins Men's 200m Backstroke World Title

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Hungary's Kos wins men's 200m backstroke world title

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Hungary's Hubert Kos won the men's 200m backstroke title at swimming's world championships on Friday.

Kos came home in 1min, 54.14sec to finish ahead of American Ryan Murphy on 1:54.83 and Switzerland's Roman Mityukov on 1:55.34.

Kos has been training under Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps's former mentor who also coaches French sensation Leon Marchand.

Kos said his victory was down to "the Bob Bowman effect".

"That's as simple as it is," he said.

"I've been training with him for half a year now and we have a really, really good training group.

"Bob knows a thing or two about swimming," he added.

Murphy beat Italian world record-holder Thomas Ceccon to win the 100m backstroke earlier in the week.

Mityukov went into the race as the fastest qualifier from the semi-finals.

Kos has only become a backstroke specialist in the last year.

"I never thought I'd be swimming backstroke and now here I am world champion," he said.

"It's really incredible."

Related Topics

World Kos Leon Switzerland From Race

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous