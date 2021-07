Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Hungary's Aron Szilagyi made Olympic fencing history on Saturday in Tokyo as he took the sabre title for a third time in a row.

The 31-year-old defeated Italy's Luigi Samele 15-7 in the final and becomes the first man to win three Olympic gold medals in the same individual event in the sport.