UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunger Crisis Accelerating In Southern Madagascar: WFP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Hunger crisis accelerating in southern Madagascar: WFP

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Hunger is worsening in drought-ravaged southern Madagascar, where the number of people in need has tripled in a matter of months, the UN's food agency said Friday.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said three consecutive years of drought had pushed half of the region's population, or 1.5 million people, into "crisis" or "emergency" hunger conditions.

"The number of people in need is three times what was projected mid-year," it said. "The situation is extremely worrying."The island nation already has one of the world's highest rates of stunted growth among children, the result of chronic malnutrition.

In Amboasary, the hardest-hit area, three-quarters of children had by last month dropped out of school to help their parents look for food, the WFP said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Drought Madagascar Million

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

35 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

43 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

53 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

57 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

37 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.