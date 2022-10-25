UrduPoint.com

Hunger Forces Hard Choices In Nigeria's Conflict-hit Northeast

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022

Gongulong, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Ten years ago the threat of jihadist violence forced Falmata Mustapha to abandon the fertile land that her family had cultivated for generations outside the village of Gonglugong, in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state.

Her only option was to work a plot of land that was far less fertile but at least was relatively safe, for it lay within the village's secure perimeter.

Nigeria's insurgency has shifted and evolved since it began in 2009, with Boko Haram militants losing ground to military offensives and forced to battle rivals linked to the Islamic State group.

But for farmers like Mustapha, the grinding war remains a constant menace that keeps her from her land, like many of the more than two million people displaced due to the conflict.

"This plot does not give much, but where we are here, at least Boko Haram will not come and kill you," said the 60-year-old farmer.

Past the military checkpoints that surround and protect Gongulong, the fields have become tantalisingly lush from the rainy season, but remain off limits.

Much of the northeast's food-producing land remains at the mercy of insurgents.

