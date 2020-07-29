UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunger Will Kill Children In Lebanon By Year's End: Charity

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Hunger will kill children in Lebanon by year's end: charity

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Close to a million people in Beirut can no longer afford basic necessities and children are likely to starve to death this year, the charity Save The Children said Wednesday.

The group said 910,000 people, more than half of them children, in the Greater Beirut area no longer have sufficient amounts of food because of the economic crisis.

"We will start seeing children dying from hunger before the end of the year," said Jad Sakr, acting country director of Save the Children in Lebanon.

Lebanon's economy has collapsed in recent months, with the local Currency losing 80 percent of its value, businesses closing en masse and poverty soaring at the same alarming rate as unemployment.

Save The Children urged the government of Lebanon, which has yet to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund for emergency aid, to set up assistance mechanisms covering the basic needs of the most vulnerable.

Related Topics

Beirut Same Lebanon From Government Million

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

7 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

10 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.