'Hungry' Djokovic fired up for more Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic says he is still "hungry" for Grand Slam glory as Wimbledon rivals queue up to hail him as the "greatest" and his achievements as "phenomenal".

Having wrapped up a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Djokovic now targets an eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's mark.

The 36-year-old Serb has won the title at the All England Club on the last four occasions.

A fifth successive victory in two weeks' time will take him level with Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slams.

He is also bidding to become just the fourth player in history to win eight or more Wimbledon titles after Martina Navratilova (nine), Federer and Helen Wills Moody (eight).

"I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis," said Djokovic.

"As long as there's that drive, I know that I'm able to compete at the highest level.

He added: "A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done."