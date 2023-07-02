Open Menu

'Hungry' Djokovic Fired Up For More Grand Slam Glory At Wimbledon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

'Hungry' Djokovic fired up for more Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic says he is still "hungry" for Grand Slam glory as Wimbledon rivals queue up to hail him as the "greatest" and his achievements as "phenomenal".

Having wrapped up a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Djokovic now targets an eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's mark.

The 36-year-old Serb has won the title at the All England Club on the last four occasions.

A fifth successive victory in two weeks' time will take him level with Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slams.

He is also bidding to become just the fourth player in history to win eight or more Wimbledon titles after Martina Navratilova (nine), Federer and Helen Wills Moody (eight).

"I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis," said Djokovic.

"As long as there's that drive, I know that I'm able to compete at the highest level.

He added: "A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done."

Related Topics

Tennis Hail Roger Federer All Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

1 minute ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

16 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

17 hours ago
Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

22 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

24 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous